Departments should work in coordination to reduce road accidents: Police Commissioner

Committee reviews road safety situation in Belagavi district

February 19, 2024 10:38 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Police Commissioner S.N. Sidramappa speaks at a Road Safety meeting in Belagavi on Monday. Superintendent of Police Bheema Shankar Guled is seen.

Police Commissioner S.N. Sidramappa speaks at a Road Safety meeting in Belagavi on Monday. Superintendent of Police Bheema Shankar Guled is seen. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Senior police officers reviewed on Monday the road safety situation in Belagavi district and issued guidelines.

Speaking at a Road Safety Committee meeting, Police Commissioner S.N. Sidramappa asked officers of various departments to work in coordination to see that road accidents come down and fewer lives are lost.

The Police Commissioner set a target before officers to reduce accidents by at least 25% in one year.

He asked officers to take steps, including suspending driving licence of those who ride without helmets. He also asked officers to initiate a project to set up prepaid auto stands in select places in the city.

He asked officials to regulate streetside vendors as they tend to disrupt traffic. It is becoming difficult to get rid of such vendors on footpaths and at traffic signals. The city corporation should resolve this issue, he said.

Superintendent of Police Bheema Shankar Guled said that concerted efforts are needed to reduce accidents in the country. “The whole issue is being constantly monitored by the Supreme Court. We should all do our duties and work in a coordinated manner,” he said.

He said that police officers have identified 17 black spots that are prone to accidents. A joint team of officials from the Police, Public Works and other departments will check them and take appropriate steps to prevent accidents, he added.

He suggested adequate lighting at junctions with highways or district main roads and pruning trees or bushes to increase visibility.

Dr. Guled said that a special campaign should be launched to install reflectors for sugarcane transporters and other tractors and trailers. He asked Transport officials to insist upon riders to wear helmets during licence issual and vehicle registration.

Parking of private buses in some areas of the city is causing traffic problems. Footpath encroachment is another issue, Public Works Superintending Engineer and secretary of the committee Arun Kumar Patil said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police P.V. Sneha said that zebra crossings and other markings and traffic signs will be increased in the city to facilitate pedestrian crossing at major roundabouts and roads.

