Department of Pre-University Education to train PU students for K-CET and NEET in Shivamogga

The Department of Pre-University Education has resolved to train PU students in the science stream on Karnataka CET and NEET exams, meant for admission to professional courses. The department will conduct mock tests, announce taluk and district-wise rank lists, and conduct sessions to clear doubts, among other activities as part of the training.

Shivamogga ZP Chief Executive Officer N. Hemanth, on Tuesday, told the media that reading, revising, and recollecting were essential parts of preparation for any examination. “A majority of the students read and revise but hardly recollect. We are conducting mock tests so that they are made to recollect what they have learnt. This exercise will prepare them for the final tests,” the officer said.

As part of the exercise, the department would conduct tests every month. “The II PU students will take the test on every second Friday in a month, and the I PU students on the fourth Friday. The test papers will be in the NEET and K-CET formats. The students will answer in OMR sheets,” the officer said. The results would be announced and the toppers would be felicitated.

The students will attend classes, where experts will clarify their doubts. All students in the government colleges will enjoy benefits of the programme. The training programme will be inaugurated formally on Thursday in Shivamogga, the officer added.

