 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Department of Pre-University Education to train PU students for K-CET and NEET in Shivamogga

Training programme to be inaugurated formally in Shivamogga tomorrow

Published - November 12, 2024 07:02 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Pre-University Education has resolved to train PU students in the science stream on Karnataka CET and NEET exams, meant for admission to professional courses. The department will conduct mock tests, announce taluk and district-wise rank lists, and conduct sessions to clear doubts, among other activities as part of the training.

Shivamogga ZP Chief Executive Officer N. Hemanth, on Tuesday, told the media that reading, revising, and recollecting were essential parts of preparation for any examination. “A majority of the students read and revise but hardly recollect. We are conducting mock tests so that they are made to recollect what they have learnt. This exercise will prepare them for the final tests,” the officer said.

As part of the exercise, the department would conduct tests every month. “The II PU students will take the test on every second Friday in a month, and the I PU students on the fourth Friday. The test papers will be in the NEET and K-CET formats. The students will answer in OMR sheets,” the officer said. The results would be announced and the toppers would be felicitated.

The students will attend classes, where experts will clarify their doubts. All students in the government colleges will enjoy benefits of the programme. The training programme will be inaugurated formally on Thursday in Shivamogga, the officer added.

Published - November 12, 2024 07:02 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / students / test/examination / entrance examination / universities and colleges / school / teachers / education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.