Department allocation revised among CM’s staff

A 13-member team of officials from Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s Secretariat will now advise him on files related to specific departments.

The Chief Minister, who had earlier allocated different departments among these officials on August 3, on Thursday revised the allocation.

Responsibilities

Accordingly, specific responsibilities such as correspondence with the Centre, different States and VVIPs; monitoring of flagship programmes and externally-aided projects have also been distributed among the officials.

According to a notification issued by the Secretariat, the officers who will deal with these responsibilities include Additional Chief Secretary P. Ravikumar, Shivayogi Kalasad, M.K. Srirangaiah, Rajappa, P.A. Gopal, and Vishwanath P. Hiremath among others.

Major share

Mr. Kalasad has got a lion’s share as he has been given 27 different departments and subjects, while Mr. Ravikumar and Mr. Srirangaiah will look into seven and 13 subjects respectively.

Sources said the allocation of departments and subjects among the staff was to help the Chief Minister deal with administrative issues effectively.