‘Deodurg is now seeing several key development works’

Foundation stone laid for projects to be taken up at a cost of ₹231 crore

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi has said that development works are being implemented in right earnest owing to the interest shown by MLA Shivanagowda Naik, who has been trying to remove the label of backwardness attached to his constituency ever since he entered politics.

He was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for development works to be taken up at a cost of ₹ 231 crore under the fifth phase in Deodurg Assembly Constituency under various departments, including Public Works, Rural Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation, Karnataka Housing Education Corporation Society, Krishna CADA, KBJNL, KRIDL, Health, CASHUTEC, near Gugal in Deodurg taluk of Raichur district on Thursday.

Appreciating Mr. Naik for his contribution to the constituency, Mr Savadi said that “We all, including Ministers V. Somanna and Arvind Limbavali, came here to take part in the programme to extend support and stand behind Mr. Naik and encourage him in his endeavours of public service. “I hope Deodurg will become the most developed constituency in Kalyana Karnataka in the future,” he added..

Housing Minister V. Somanna said that the people of Deodurg have placed their trust in and elected Mr. Naik with a margin that was more than the party’s expectations. “In return, Mr. Naik is bringing development with crores of rupees. Deodurg was identified as one among the backward taluks by the Nanjudappa report. But, now, the taluk is seeing several key development works,” he said.

Forest and Kannada and Culture Minister Arvind Limbavali said that a Salumarada Timmakka Vana will be developed in the constituency after Mr. Naik finds a suitable place for it.

Hitting back at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Mr. Limbavali said that the statement by him over Belagavi and other parts of Karnataka was nothing but nonsense and arrogant. “Being Minister for Kannada and Culture, I will strongly condemn his statement and want to make it clear that we will fight against anyone if the matter is related to Kannada language, culture, water and land,” he said.

“The areas over which Mr. Thackarey is trying to create confusion are integral to the State. Kannada is more than 2,000 years old and not Marathi. Therefore, he should stop making such nonsensical statements over the border issue,” he said.

Mr. Shivanagowda Naik also spoke.