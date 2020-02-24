Dentist’s death shrouded in mystery

Hassan

24 February 2020 00:39 IST

He had been questioned over his wife’s death

Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Harish Pandey has said it is not yet clear if Revanth, a dentist, from Kadur committed suicide following the death of his wife or was depressed over police interrogation. However, Mr. Pandey made it clear that the police only collected details at the crime scene and Dr. Revanth cooperated with the investigation.

The murder of Kavitha, a housewife, reported in Kadur on February 17 is suspected to have led to two more deaths. Her husband, Dr. Revanth, was found dead on a railway track on Saturday. The same day, at night, Harshitha, with whom Dr. Revanth was allegedly in constant touch, also reportedly committed suicide at R.R. Nagar in Bengaluru.

Mr. Pandey, at a press conference in Chikkamagaluru on Sunday, said that initially the police suspected it to be a murder for gain, as valuables worth over ₹4 lakh were missing from her residence.

Advertising

Advertising

However, they later found material suggesting it could not have been a murder for gain. The post-mortem of Kavitha noted two punctures near her belly button.

“The punctures could be to inject anaesthesia,” he said. The accused had taken extra care to ensure that blood from her body did not flow towards adjacent rooms, which was not expected in a case of murder for gain.

“We collected CCTV footage of all cameras in the area but did not find anyone moving suspiciously nearby on the day. We are in no position to conclude who committed the murder,” he said.

Interrogation

Mr. Pandey said the police had questioned Dr. Revanth, the complainant. He cooperated with the police. “By then, we had collected information that Revanth was in constant touch with Harshitha at R.R. Nagar in Bengaluru,” he said.

A sub-inspector was sent to Bengaluru to talk to Harshitha. “But before the officer could reach her place, we learnt that she had committed suicide and a complaint was registered in Bengaluru accusing her husband and others of abetting her suicide,” he said.

The officer said it was clear the doctor and Harshita had talked to each other on the phone several times even after Kavitha’s murder. “The investigation is on,” Mr. Pandey added.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph. 104 for help.)