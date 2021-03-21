Denotification case: Congress demands CM’s resignation

‘BSY can influence probe if he remains in office’

The Congress on Sunday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in the light of the March 17 judgment of the Karnataka High Court. They contended that he continuing in office could influence the probe into denotification of 24.6 acres on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Former Minister Krishna Byre Gowda told presspersons that Mr. Yediyurappa had denotified the land for personal gains.

“The chargesheet has been filed and there is no B report filed by the Lokayukta police. With the High Court order, the Chief Minister has to face a probe. There are chances that he may misuse his position to influence the probe,” he said.

Mr. Gowda said the public probity demands that Mr. Yediyurappa should not interfere and he has to step down till investigation is completed. “He has to stay away from power till he gets a clean chit,” he said.

Land value

Estimating the land value of 24 acres that had been denotified to be about ₹25 crore, former legislator V.S. Ugrappa said that if BJP is committed in eradicating corruption, it has to seek resignation of the Chief Minister.

“The High Court has said that there is substance in the chargesheet. It has also directed the judge of the special court to take cognisance of the chargesheet and conduct trial,” he said.

“Will he not misuse his position to influence the police as a Chief Minister? Will the BJP and RSS that speak against corruption ask for his resignation?” Mr. Ugrappa asked.