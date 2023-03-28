Denied ticket, disgruntled Congress leader Chandra Singh decides to contest as Independent from Bidar South

March 28, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KALABURAGI

As the Congress announced its first list of candidates for the coming Assembly elections, the party in Bidar district is facing rebellion as ticket aspirant Chandra Singh, son-in-law of the former Chief Minister late N. Dharam Singh, has decided to part ways with the party and contest as an Independent after he was denied ticket for Bidar South Assembly constituency.

The Congress had refused to give ticket to Mr. Singh to contest from Bidar South seat back in the 2018 Assembly elections when he was a strong contender. Now, again, the party has refused to give ticket to Mr. Singh forcing him to announce that he will contest as an Independent candidate.

Going by the selection of candidates, it is clear that the Congress has replicated the strategy that it had adopted for the previous elections and wants to play it safe.

In 2013, Ashok Kheny, who floated his own outfit called Karnataka Makkala Paksha for contesting from Bidar South seat, emerged victorious garnering 47,763 votes defeating the Janata Dal (Secular) leader Bandeppa Kashempur with a thick margin of 15,788 votes.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress successfully brought Mr. Kheny into its fold to contest from the same seat on party ticket, but Mr. Kheny slipped to the third place with 35,131 votes. For the second time, the Congress has denied ticket to Mr. Singh, while fielding Mr. Khenny in the elections.

Out of the six Assembly seats in Bidar district, the Congress won four seats in the 2018 Assembly elections. Later, in the 2021 by-polls for Basavakalyan constituency, following the death of MLA B. Narayan Rao, the ruling BJP wrested Basavakalyan seat from the Congress, reducing the Congress tally from four to three.

The BJP had then two seats [Aurad and Basavakalyan] and the Janata Dal(S) one seat [Bidar South].

This time, the Congress is focusing on all six seats.

Of the four candidates from Bidar district announced in the first list, three are sitting MLAs, Rajashekar B. Patil from Humnabad, Eshwar Khandre from Bhalki and Raheem Khan from Bidar city.

And, Congress ticket aspirants in the district continue to keep their fingers crossed as the party is yet to announce its candidates for Basavakalyan and Aurad assembly seats (both represented by BJP legislators).