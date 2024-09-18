GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dengue under control now in Bengaluru: BBMP

The civic body gave out “Dengue Warrior” awards to students and citizens who had made social media reels creating awareness about dengue and its prevention. 

Published - September 18, 2024 11:04 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
While Bengaluru generally sees more dengue cases in July, the number of cases have come down owing to the precautionary measures taken to control the outbreak.

While Bengaluru generally sees more dengue cases in July, the number of cases have come down owing to the precautionary measures taken to control the outbreak.

The number of dengue cases being reported in the city have come down and is under control now, unlike a surge earlier this July, said Suralkar Vikas Kishor, Special Commissioner (Health), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). 

“The city used to see more dengue cases in July. We took a lot of precautionary measures to control the outbreak. Epidemics can be prevented quickly if the community works hand-in-hand with the administration,” he said. 

The civic body gave out “Dengue Warrior” awards on Tuesday, to those students and citizens who had made social media reels creating awareness about dengue and how to prevent it. 

“More than 250 citizens and students participated in this competition. These videos have received more than 58 lakh views and more than 4 lakh likes,” he said. Awards were given out to the makers of the most liked and viewed reels on dengue awareness. 

