Dengue suspected as youth dies of high fever in Belagavi

September 21, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors have said that a 19-year-old youth died of suspected dengue fever in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Prajwal Magadum died after suffering for a day with high fever.

He was busy in organising a procession to install a Ganesha idol in Ashok Nagar on Tuesday.

He was admitted to a private hospital after he complained of fever. But the hospital asked the family to shift him to the District Civil Hospital after they suspected a dengue infection.

Doctors said that samples have been sent to a laboratory in Hyderabad and the infection will be confirmed after the results are received.

The victim belonged to a poor family. His father runs a paan shop and his mother sell vegetables.

