HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Dengue suspected as youth dies of high fever in Belagavi

September 21, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors have said that a 19-year-old youth died of suspected dengue fever in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Prajwal Magadum died after suffering for a day with high fever.

He was busy in organising a procession to install a Ganesha idol in Ashok Nagar on Tuesday.

He was admitted to a private hospital after he complained of fever. But the hospital asked the family to shift him to the District Civil Hospital after they suspected a dengue infection.

Doctors said that samples have been sent to a laboratory in Hyderabad and the infection will be confirmed after the results are received.

The victim belonged to a poor family. His father runs a paan shop and his mother sell vegetables.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.