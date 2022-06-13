Dengue surveillance stepped up in Mysuru

177 cases reported from January till June 10

Dengue surveillance has been stepped up in Mysuru district that has been reporting cases since last December. The health authorities are on their toes to keep the cases under control. The long dry spell after the rains in May has been a worrying factor since it can facilitate proliferation of the dengue-carrying Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes.

Since December last year, the cases haven’t dropped, and the Department of Health has continued to carry out surveillance and awareness drives to control mosquito breeding and transmission.

On an average, 30-40 cases are being reported every month and around 177 cases have been reported from January till June 10. Six cases of chikungunya have been reported during the same period.

The areas here that once used to report more cases of dengue, particularly in N.R. Constituency, have taken the advice of health workers seriously and taken necessary precautions. The cases have come down in these areas but risen in the upmarket areas of Mysuru like Kuvempunagar, Dattagalli, Saraswathipuram and so on.

Surveillance has been stepped up in these areas besides steps for eliminating the sources of mosquito breeding.

“June, July and August are crucial for us as the monsoon supports the proliferation of Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes that cause dengue. The surveillance is usually high in rural areas by ASHAs and health workers. However, in urban areas where we don’t have ASHAs, the health assistants from the PHCs look after surveillance. The people are suitably advised on preventing mosquito breeding. Their support is key for dengue control as it is endemic now,” said DVBDCO Chidambar.