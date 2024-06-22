ADVERTISEMENT

Dengue: Precautionary measures taken by the Govt, says Health Minister

Published - June 22, 2024 09:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has taken precautionary measures to prevent the rise in cases of dengue in different parts of the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a two-day State-level Yoga Convention 2024 organised by Karnataka State Yoga Teachers’ Federation in Mysuru on Saturday, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said the Department was seized of the matter relating to rise in dengue cases whenever it rains.

The officials of the Department had discussed the matter with local bodies. “We have taken precautionary measures and provided necessary medicine while discussing the matter with local bodies on measures to control dengue cases,” he said.

Pointing out that the number of cases of death due to dengue was less, Mr. Rao said the authorities had managed to keep the dengue cases under a check and there was no need for any anxiety on the issue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, he appealed to the general public to ensure that stagnation of water is prevented in their vicinity while the local bodies take necessary steps to prevent breeding of mosquitoes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US