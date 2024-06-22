Dengue: Precautionary measures taken by the Govt, says Health Minister

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has taken precautionary measures to prevent the rise in cases of dengue in different parts of the State.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a two-day State-level Yoga Convention 2024 organised by Karnataka State Yoga Teachers’ Federation in Mysuru on Saturday, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said the Department was seized of the matter relating to rise in dengue cases whenever it rains.

The officials of the Department had discussed the matter with local bodies. “We have taken precautionary measures and provided necessary medicine while discussing the matter with local bodies on measures to control dengue cases,” he said.

Pointing out that the number of cases of death due to dengue was less, Mr. Rao said the authorities had managed to keep the dengue cases under a check and there was no need for any anxiety on the issue.

However, he appealed to the general public to ensure that stagnation of water is prevented in their vicinity while the local bodies take necessary steps to prevent breeding of mosquitoes.

