GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dengue: Precautionary measures taken by the Govt, says Health Minister

Published - June 22, 2024 09:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has taken precautionary measures to prevent the rise in cases of dengue in different parts of the State.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a two-day State-level Yoga Convention 2024 organised by Karnataka State Yoga Teachers’ Federation in Mysuru on Saturday, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said the Department was seized of the matter relating to rise in dengue cases whenever it rains.

The officials of the Department had discussed the matter with local bodies. “We have taken precautionary measures and provided necessary medicine while discussing the matter with local bodies on measures to control dengue cases,” he said.

Pointing out that the number of cases of death due to dengue was less, Mr. Rao said the authorities had managed to keep the dengue cases under a check and there was no need for any anxiety on the issue.

However, he appealed to the general public to ensure that stagnation of water is prevented in their vicinity while the local bodies take necessary steps to prevent breeding of mosquitoes.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.