ADVERTISEMENT

Dengue: Karnataka appoints nodal officers, sets up toll-free number

Published - July 19, 2024 09:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

With a sharp rise in dengue cases in Karnataka, the State Health Department on Friday appointed nodal officers in six government hospitals across Bengaluru for effective management of the vector-borne disease.

A toll-free helpline number — 1800-425-8330 — has also been set up for people to seek information or register complaints regarding dengue-related issues, according to an official statement. 

Following are the nodal officers: K.C. General Hospital – Suresh (9986121101); C.V. Raman General Hospital – Kavitha Gautham (9008594651); Jayanagar General Hospital – Devendrappa K.R. (9880571367); Yelahanka General Hospital – Ganesh (9980025323); K.R. Puram General Hospital – Ashok Reddy (7022329578), and Vani Vilas Hospital – Ravishankar (9449487592). These dedicated nodal officers will ensure better patient care, quicker response times, and effective management of dengue cases.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US