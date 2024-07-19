GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dengue: Karnataka appoints nodal officers, sets up toll-free number

Published - July 19, 2024 09:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

With a sharp rise in dengue cases in Karnataka, the State Health Department on Friday appointed nodal officers in six government hospitals across Bengaluru for effective management of the vector-borne disease.

A toll-free helpline number — 1800-425-8330 — has also been set up for people to seek information or register complaints regarding dengue-related issues, according to an official statement. 

Following are the nodal officers: K.C. General Hospital – Suresh (9986121101); C.V. Raman General Hospital – Kavitha Gautham (9008594651); Jayanagar General Hospital – Devendrappa K.R. (9880571367); Yelahanka General Hospital – Ganesh (9980025323); K.R. Puram General Hospital – Ashok Reddy (7022329578), and Vani Vilas Hospital – Ravishankar (9449487592). These dedicated nodal officers will ensure better patient care, quicker response times, and effective management of dengue cases.

