Dengue control in Karnataka: Minister directs officials to focus on the most-affected 10 districts

Published - July 26, 2024 06:15 am IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka has recorded 16,038 cases and 10 deaths. Of the total, 287 are aged below one year and 5,364 are less than 18

The Hindu Bureau

Health officials speaking to residents of an apartment complex in Kengeri Satellite Town in Bengluru on Thursday on the measures taken to contain the spread of dengue. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

With a rapid rise in the number of dengue cases in the State, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday (July 25) directed officials to focus on ten districts where the most number of dengue cases and deaths are being reported. Karnataka has so far recorded 16,038 cases and 10 deaths.

Of the total cases, 287 are aged below one year, and 5,364 are aged less than 18 years. Apart from Bengaluru which has recorded 7,280 of the total cases reported this year, Hassan (676), Chikkamagaluru (651), Mysuru (593), Mandya (590), Haveri (565), Dharwad (521), Chitradurga (461), Shivamogga (398) and Tumkuru (388) have been reporting the most number of cases.

Video conference

The Minister, who held a video conference with Deputy Commissioners and CEOs of Zilla Panchayats on Thursday, said it was worrisome that dengue cases were continuing to rise. “By now, we should have seen a decline in the number of cases being reported. Although the rate of increase has stabilised in some districts, urban areas, including Bengaluru, continue to be hotspots,” the Minister said.

He said he has instructed Deputy Directors of ten districts with the highest cases to visit and monitor dengue hotspots under their jurisdiction. Mosquito control measures are intensified for at least another two months. “The focus on dengue control should not be reduced amid rains and floods,” he said.

Shortage of field workers

The Minister, who cited a shortage of ASHA workers, said a separate meeting on chalking out intensified measures for Bengaluru would be held on Friday. “We are involving volunteers, including nursing students and NGOs, by paying them incentives to visit areas, create awareness about mosquito control and intensify source reduction activities,” he added.

