Dengue claims community health officer in Hunsur

Published - July 04, 2024 08:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Dengue has claimed the life of a community health officer in Mysuru district. This is the first death due to dengue in the district this year.

Nagendra, 28, who was working as the community health officer at Gurupura Primary Health Centre in Hunsur taluk, died due to dengue on Tuesday.

Confirming this, Mysuru DHO Dr. Kumaraswamy said the community health officer succumbed to dengue.

In Mysuru district, 479 dengue cases have been reported since January this year. The positivity rate has come down from 17 percent a few months ago to 9 per cent now, the DHO said, adding that all measures had been taken for preventing and controlling the spread of dengue.

Between January and June, 3,489 dengue tests had been carried out in Mysuru district and 479 cases had been detected, he added.

