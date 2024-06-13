Dengue cases on rise in Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga

The number of dengue cases reported in Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga has been on the rise, forcing the officers of the Health and Family Welfare Department to take measures to avoid the spread of the infection.

Chikkamagaluru district has recorded 346 cases of dengue since January 1 this year. However, among them, 156 were reported in June alone. As of Thursday, 49 people are under treatment. According to Ashwath Babu, District Health Officer of Chikkamagaluru, there have been no deaths due to dengue so far. “We are monitoring the situation. The staff has been conducting a larval survey and a fever survey. Fever clinics have been set up by the department,” the officer said.

In Shivamogga district, so far, 221 cases have been reported this year. “There has been an increase in cases in Shivamogga in the recent days following intermittent rains. We have been conducting larvae surveys and awareness programs,” said Dr. Nataraj, District Health Officer of Shivamogga.

The officer said that there had been no deaths due to dengue. “Only after a proper death audit by a specific panel, we learn about the deaths. There could be cases where people died due to multiple factors. The experts on the panel will take a call on this,” he said.

The department staff have been visiting door-to-door in vulnerable areas and appealing to people to check for mosquito breeding sources and clear water stagnation, the officer added.

Dengue spread through the bite of Aedes aegypti. Those infected suffer from a high fever and headache, among other symptoms.