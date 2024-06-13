GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dengue cases on rise in Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga

Published - June 13, 2024 07:29 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The number of dengue cases reported in Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga has been on the rise, forcing the officers of the Health and Family Welfare Department to take measures to avoid the spread of the infection.

Chikkamagaluru district has recorded 346 cases of dengue since January 1 this year. However, among them, 156 were reported in June alone. As of Thursday, 49 people are under treatment. According to Ashwath Babu, District Health Officer of Chikkamagaluru, there have been no deaths due to dengue so far. “We are monitoring the situation. The staff has been conducting a larval survey and a fever survey. Fever clinics have been set up by the department,” the officer said.

In Shivamogga district, so far, 221 cases have been reported this year. “There has been an increase in cases in Shivamogga in the recent days following intermittent rains. We have been conducting larvae surveys and awareness programs,” said Dr. Nataraj, District Health Officer of Shivamogga.

The officer said that there had been no deaths due to dengue. “Only after a proper death audit by a specific panel, we learn about the deaths. There could be cases where people died due to multiple factors. The experts on the panel will take a call on this,” he said.

The department staff have been visiting door-to-door in vulnerable areas and appealing to people to check for mosquito breeding sources and clear water stagnation, the officer added.

Dengue spread through the bite of Aedes aegypti. Those infected suffer from a high fever and headache, among other symptoms.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.