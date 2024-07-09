Dengue cases: Mysuru MP visits district hospital

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Mysuru MP, on Tuesday visited the district hospital on KRS Road in the wake of increase in dengue cases in the city and district.

On visiting the hospital, accompanied by senior Health Department officials and doctors, the MP collected details on the number of dengue cases and the precautions taken for controlling the spread of the infection.

He visited the wards along with the doctors and checked the treatment being given to the patients. He also spoke to the doctors and officials on the precautions taken.

Later, speaking to reporters, Mr. Yaduveer said he visited the hospital in view of the rise in dengue cases. The doctors are treating the patients properly, he said.

He has also told the officials on what needs to be done at the department level for preventing the spread of the infection and bringing down the cases besides effective treatment of the patients infected by dengue.

District Health Officer Kumaraswamy, former MLA Nagendra, and district surgeon T. Amarnath were present.

At a press conference here on Sunday, Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa said there were 496 cases of dengue reported in Mysuru of which 14 are active and the rest have been treated. The Minister said 3,595 samples were tested of which 496 were positive and 14 were active in Mysuru. This is relatively lower compared to other districts, he stated.

With the onset of monsoon, dengue cases are on the rise in Mysuru district and the district administration has already asked the health authorities to control the spread of the infection. Health workers are visiting houses to check mosquito breeding, and water stored in containers is being checked. The department has been spreading awareness especially in villages, to clean containers and dry them before filling them with water. They need to be cleaned once in two days to prevent breeding. Surveillance teams from the vector borne diseases control unit have been asked to be on alert in view of the rise in cases. Cases are usually high in June and July owing to rains. Field workers had been asked to keep a watch on cluster outbreaks.