Dengue cases cross the 25,000 mark, the highest ever, in Karnataka

The number of dengue cases this year has crossed the 25,000 mark, the highest ever in Karnataka. As of Tuesday (September 3), the State has recorded 25,589 cases and 12 deaths. Over 15,000 cases have been added to its total tally in the last 45 days.

The increase is significant this year, with the numbers reported till August 3 crossing the entire last year’s figure of 19,300. In one month, from August 3 to September 3, as many as 6,276 cases were reported.

As of Tuesday, active cases stood at 1,561, of which 191 are being treated in hospitals, including four in the ICU, according to data from the State Health Department.

Of the total 25,589 cases reported so far, 516 are aged below one year, and 9,129 are aged less than 18. While three deaths are from BBMP, two each have been reported from Shivamogga, Dharwad and Hassan and one each from Davangere, Haveri and Mysuru.

In 2023, Karnataka recorded 19,300 dengue cases, the highest in the last 10 years. The highest number of deaths were reported in 2019, with 17 patients succumbing to the vector-borne disease, followed by 11 in 2023.

Nearly 25% in BBMP

Compared to 3,759 cases recorded during the corresponding period in 2023 (from January till September 3), the BBMP has recorded 11,673 cases this year, over a three-fold rise. With nearly 45% of the State’s total cases this year being reported in Bengaluru, the city continued to record the most positive cases. Bengaluru is followed by Mandya with 882 cases, Hassan and Mysuru with 839 and 820 cases, respectively, this year.

In July, the State government fixed a price cap of ₹300 each on Dengue Elisa NS1 antigen and Dengue Elisa IgM antibody tests in private hospitals and diagnostic laboratories. For a rapid card screening test (NS1, IgM and IgG antibodies), the government has fixed a price of ₹ 250.

A toll-free helpline number — 1800-425-8330 — has also been set up for people to seek information or register complaints regarding dengue-related issues. The Health Department also directed major government hospitals under its ambit in Bengaluru to reserve a specific number of beds for patients testing positive for the vector-borne disease.

Slapping penalties

State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said although the number of cases reported daily has reduced from around 300-350 reported last month to around 200 in September, officials are now empowered to monitor prevention measures and slap penalties for non-compliance strictly. So far, except in Bengaluru and Mangaluru, officials did not have legal enforcement powers, he added.