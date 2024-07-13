Dengue awareness campaign: Yadgir takes preventive measures

Considering the rising number of cases of dengue in Yadgir district, the district administration and Health Department have begun initiating preventive measures and set up a war room at the district health office in Yadgir.

According to the figures provided by the Health Department, seven people tested positive for dengue out of the 901 tested for the disease between January and July 5. But in the last week, the number has shot up with 12 people testing positive. So far, 1,260 people have been tested for the disease, and 19 were found positive.

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela held a meeting of the District Coordinating Committee for Prevention of Dengue Disease in Yadgir on Friday and gave specific instructions to the concerned officers to prevent the spreading the disease. Posters on prevention of dengue were released.

“Since there is no specific medical treatment for dengue, we should focus more on taking maximum preventive measures by creating awareness among the people through the departments with the help of ASHA workers,” Dr. Susheela said.

She also added that necessary training was given to officers of gram panchayat, social welfare, and education departments by the Health Department and asked them to ensure that there is no water was stored in surrounding areas as mosquito laid eggs on standing water.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has taken up a drive to destroy larva by spreading specific chemicals and has also guided people in rural areas to remove stored water from containers.

“The department has dedicated every Friday to the drive. With the coordination of urban local bodies, temephos chemical was sprayed on the stored water to destroy larva,” Sajid, District Vector Borne Diseases Control Officer (DVBDCO), said.

Dr. Susheela has appealed to the general public to approach the nearest health centres if they suffer from any of the symptoms of dengue for immediate medical examination. She also suggested that people take caution not to store water in waste places or let it collect in old tyres, coconut shells, broken or unused mud pots, which are the prime breeding grounds for mosquitoes.