DEMU trains to run between Vasco-da-Gama and Kulem

South Western Railway on Thursday replaced conventional rakes of the Vasco-da-Gama-Kulem Passenger Specials with new Diesel Electrical Multiple Unit (DEMU) rakes.

According to a press release, the first service of Vasco-da-Gama-Kulem DEMU Special, the first DEMU train of Hubballi Division, left from Vasco-da-Gama at 7.30 a.m. on Thursday.

As per the changes made, Vasco-da-Gama-Kulem-Vasco-da-Gama Passenger Special (07342/07341) and Vasco-da-Gama-Kulem-Vasco-da-Gama Passenger Special (07343/07344) will now have new DEMU rakes. These trains will have a total of eight car coaches each.

According to the release, in DEMU service, each car passenger carrying coach has its own source of motive power fitted below the coach. This enables the DEMU train to have quick acceleration and retardation making it ideal to operate as shuttles between stations located at short intervals. Local passenger services are ideally suited for DEMU type for its inherent advantages. It offers better comfort to passengers and is most suited for short distance commuter trains.

Another advantage of the DEMU train is that it can operate in both directions as it has driving cabin at both ends. A DEMU train does not require any cumbersome engine reversal at terminal stations, which will save time. Unlike the conventional coaches which have a seating capacity of 90, DEMU cars can accommodate 105 passengers. Two new DEMU rakes have been procured at an approximate total cost of ₹42 crore.

New service

South Western Railway has said that along with the DEMU service, one more train service between Vasco-da- Gama and Kulem was started on Thursday.

Accordingly, Train No 07379 Kulem-Vasco-da-Gama DEMU Special will leave Kulem at 12.20 p.m. and reach Vasco-da-Gama at 2.10 p.m.

In the return direction, Train No 07380 Vasco-da-Gama-Kulem DEMU Special will leave Vasco-da-Gama at 1.05 p.m. and reach Kulem at 3 p.m. En route, the train will have stoppages at Kalem, Sanvordem-Curchorem, Chandargaon, Sanjuje Da Arey, Madgaon, Suravali, Majorda, Cansaulim, Sankval and Dabolim in both directions.

General Manager of South Western Railway Sanjeev Kishore has in the release said that the introduction of the DEMU trains in South Goa, with increase in frequency of services from two to three, is another step towards catering to the needs of railway passengers. Arrangements have been made for maintaining these rakes at Vasco-da-Gama itself so that the DEMU rakes could be maintained during night while they were stabled there after the daily services, he said.