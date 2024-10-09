ADVERTISEMENT

DEMU special train service between Arsikere and Mysuru

Published - October 09, 2024 06:46 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

South Western Railway has decided to operate DEMU Special trains between Arsikere and Mysuru on October 10, 11, and 12 with three trips in both directions to accommodate the extra rush of passengers during the Dasara Festival.

A release said Train No. 06207 Arsikere-Mysuru DEMU Special will leave Arsikere at 2.30 p.m. and reach Mysuru at 6.40 p.m. on the same day.

Train No. 06208 Mysuru-Arsikere DEMU Special will leave Mysuru at 6.50 p.m. and reach Arsikere at 11.43 p.m. on the same day.

These special trains will stop at the following stations in both directions: Habanghatta, Bageshapura, Hassan, Mavinkere, Hole Narsipur, Annechakanahalli Halt, Sravanur Halt, Mandagere, Birahalli Halt, Akkihebbalu, Hosa Agrahara, Arjunahalli Halt, Hampapura, Krishnarajanagar, Dornahalli, Sagarakatte, Kallur Yedahalli Halt, Krishnarajasagara, and Belagula stations.

The DEMU Special trains will consist of 8-car DEMU coaches, the release added.

