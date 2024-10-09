DEMU special train service between Arsikere and Mysuru

South Western Railway has decided to operate DEMU Special trains between Arsikere and Mysuru on October 10, 11, and 12 with three trips in both directions to accommodate the extra rush of passengers during the Dasara Festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

A release said Train No. 06207 Arsikere-Mysuru DEMU Special will leave Arsikere at 2.30 p.m. and reach Mysuru at 6.40 p.m. on the same day.

Train No. 06208 Mysuru-Arsikere DEMU Special will leave Mysuru at 6.50 p.m. and reach Arsikere at 11.43 p.m. on the same day.

These special trains will stop at the following stations in both directions: Habanghatta, Bageshapura, Hassan, Mavinkere, Hole Narsipur, Annechakanahalli Halt, Sravanur Halt, Mandagere, Birahalli Halt, Akkihebbalu, Hosa Agrahara, Arjunahalli Halt, Hampapura, Krishnarajanagar, Dornahalli, Sagarakatte, Kallur Yedahalli Halt, Krishnarajasagara, and Belagula stations.

The DEMU Special trains will consist of 8-car DEMU coaches, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.