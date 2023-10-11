HamberMenu
Demonstration in support of Mahisha Dasara in Mysuru

October 11, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Several people gathered at Ashoka Circle, earlier known as Ballal circle, in Krishnamurthy Puram in Mysuru on Wednesday evening in protest against the denial of permission to celebrate Mahisha Dasara.

The protestors, who formed a human chain at the circle, also erected a huge portrait of Mahishasura in the circle and demanded permission for celebration of Mahisha Dasara.

The protestors representing various Dalit organisations showered flower petals on the portrait of Mahishasura before shouting slogans against Mysuru’s BJP MP Pratap Simha for opposing Mahisha Dasara celebrations.

The demonstration on Wednesday evening comes a day after the City police denied permission for Mahisha Dasara as well as Chamundi Chalo march called by Mr. Pratap Simha to counter the Mahisha Dasara celebrations.

Mysuru city police Commissioner Ramesh B., in a statement, had cited threat to peace and law and order situation in the City before denying permission for both events.

Meanwhile, a BJP leader Giridhar has decried Mr. Pratap Simha’s opposition to Mahisha Dasara.

Claiming to be associated with BJP for more than three decades, Mr. Giridhar described the opposition to Mahisha Dasara as Pratap Simha’s “one-man show”. He said he does not support Mr. Pratap Simha’s “personal agenda” to oppose Mahisha Dasara.

The BJP MP’s “unilateral” decision to oppose Mahisha Dasara threatens to disrupt peace in Mysuru, he said.

