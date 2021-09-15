Demolition has hurt people: Congress

MANGALURU

15 September 2021 23:14 IST

By demolishing an old temple in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district, the State government has hurt the religious feelings of many people and acted against peoples’ interest, said K. Harish Kumar, president, District Congress, and U.T. Khader, MLC and Mangaluru MLA, here on Wednesday.

In separate press conferences, Mr. Kumar and Mr. Khader said the State government had failed to properly follow guidelines laid down in 2009 by the apex court for removal of unauthorised places of worship. Instead of considering regularising the structures or relocating it to other place, it had allowed demolition. While Mr. Kumar held the BJP responsible for the demolition, Mr. Khader sought the resignation of the Mysuru district in-charge Minister.

Claiming that the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government did not allow demolition of any places of worship during its rule till 2015, Mr. Khader said the Congress government respected people’s feelings and did not go for drastic action. “The present BJP government is known for destructive acts and it favoured the demolition of the temple. After the demolition, the government is now blaming officials,” he said. It was sad to see several parts of the temple being dumped by the roadside, Mr. Kumar said.

The two legislators said they would raise the issue of demolition on the floor of the house.