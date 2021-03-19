Demolition drive will continue: DC

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil, who has taken personal interest in getting encroachments on public spaces cleared, has clarified that the demolition drive will continue till all encroachments are cleared.

He told presspersons that strict direction had been issued to municipal authorities to continue the demolition drive. They have also been directed to conduct regular drives to check encroachments, he said.

Mr. Patil said 321 buildings in the twin cities had been constructed without providing adequate parking spaces and notices had been served to all building owners. Subsequent action would be taken after receipt of reply and verification of documents, he said.

Considering the problem of parking, 94 spaces had been identified to provide parking and shortly, the Police Commissioner would issue a notification, he said, adding that ₹7 crore had been earmarked in the municipal corporation’s budget for painting the parking spaces, erecting signboards, and other traffic-related works..

To a query, he clarified that strict action would be taken against all those encroaching public spaces.