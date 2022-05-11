Democracy in India strong unlike in neighbouring countries: Sharad Pawar

It is because of the Constitution framed by Ambedkar, says Rajya Sabha member and NCP leader

Rajya Sabha member and president of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar has said that it is because of the Constitution framed by B.R. Ambedkar that democracy in India is still strong unlike in neighbouring countries.

Speaking at the inauguration of the golden jubilee celebrations of Dakshin Maharashtra Shikshan Mandal and centenary celebrations of Rashtraveer magazine, he said that because of the strong base laid out by the Constitution, the country has a stable socio-political scenario whereas in the neighbouring countries, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Afghanistan, there is political instability.

Mr. Pawar felt that there is a need for sensitising people about the other contributions of Ambedkar, apart from the Constitution. “As Water Resources Minister, Ambedkar was responsible for initiating the construction of several dams across rivers and hydel power projects. He also established the Power Grid Corporation of India,” he said.

Regarding the contributions of Chhatrapati Sahu Maharaj in bringing about equality in society and the contribution of Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule to the field of education, he said that these great personalities are remembered for their great service to mankind.

Responding to the plea for grants to the educational institution by chairperson of the mandal Saroja Patil, Mr. Pawar promised to look into the issue and requested the former Rajya Sabha member Prabhakar Kore (who was also on stage) to raise the issue with the State Government.

Vice-president of the mandal Rajbhau Patil made the introductory remarks.

Later in the day, Mr. Pawar held a meeting with a few office-bearers of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti during which samiti leaders are said to have raised the issue of the border row.