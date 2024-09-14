Democracy day: 55,000 to form human chain in Mysuru

On the occasion of the International Day of Democracy on Sunday, nearly 55,000 people are expected to form a human chain as a part of the Statewide initiative to form the longest human chain from Bidar to Chamarajanagar.

In Mysuru district, the human chain will be formed from Siddalingapura on the city’s outskirts on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway and continue till Chamarajanagar through Mugur in T. Narasipur taluk. This will be part of the massive human chain being attempted by the government to mark the occasion. The effort is aimed at spreading awareness on the constitution and democracy.

In Karnataka, nearly 25 lakh people are expected to be part of the initiative where they will be forming the human chain covering a distance of 2,500 km.

A press release said here that 55,000 people from the Mysuru district will be part of the human chain and members of various organisations, people’s representatives, leaders belonging to various associations and institutions, and school and college students are participating to form the human chain for making the attempt successful. “By making it a successful event, the people will be supporting the resolve of strengthening democracy,” the release added.

In the jurisdiction of Mysuru, the human chain will be formed near Payana Car Museum on the Expressway, and the path of the human chain is like this – Manipal Hospital, Fountain Circle, B.R. Ambedkar Circle, Gandhinagar, Post Office, Town Hall, Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, Hardinge Circle, Zoo Main Road, Race Course Road, Karanji Lake Road, ATI Main Road, Police Bhavan, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, Kaman Gate, from Gurukrupa Road to Ring Road, Nadanahalli bus-stand, Chikkahalli, Varuna, Varakodu, Duddagere, Puttegowdana Hundi, and Megalapura.

The itinerary of the human chain in T. Narasipur limit is like this – Duddagere, Kempaiyyanahundi, Induwalu, Yadadore, Gargeshwari, T. Narsipura flyover, Gunja Narasimhaswamy Temple, Talkad Circle, Aalagodu, Kurubur, Makrahalli Gate, Muguru, Tripurasundari Kalyana Mantapa, and ESSAR petrol station, a note said.

