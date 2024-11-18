‘Dementia Tech Thinkathon’ on November 30 

To address challenges faced by persons with dementia, a neurodegenerative condition, Dementia India Alliance (DIA), an NGO working to improve dementia care, will organise a ‘Dementia Tech Thinkathon’ in the city on November 30.

It will be held as part of a two-day international conference, DemCon’24, at the JN Tata Auditorium, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

It will provide a platform for tech start-ups and students to develop innovative solutions for dementia care. DIA president Radha S Murthy said, “The future of dementia care is undeniably bright, and technology is the key to unlocking its potential. This Thinkathon is a catalyst for groundbreaking innovations that will redefine the landscape of dementia care.”

Winners of the Dementia Tech Thinkathon will receive prize money exceeding ₹2.5 lakh, along with additional support such as opportunities for testing solutions in real-world dementia care settings, incubation, and potential investment, she said.

Family caregivers, healthcare professionals, researchers, senior citizens, service providers, and students in psychology, social work, and allied health can attend this event, Ms. Radha said.

The event is being organised in association with Indian Institute of Information Technology - Bangalore (IIIT-B) and Nucleus Software Engineers, a private company.

DEMCON’24

DemCon’24, with the theme ‘reaching the unreached in dementia care’, is aimed at bridging gaps in awareness, diagnosis, research, and care. It will bring together caregivers, healthcare professionals, policymakers, and leading researchers to discuss advancements and collaborative solutions. Speakers from NIMHANS and the Centre for Brain Research as well as from outside the country are expected to participate in the conference.

Registration for the Thinkathon and DemCon’24 can be done at www.demcon2024.com. The last date to register for the Thinkathon is November 22. For details, contact 8585 990 990.

