Dementia is now ‘public health priority’ in Karnataka

September 21, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

On the occasion of World Alzheimer’s Day 2023 on Thursday, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced dementia as a public health priority for Karnataka.

This declaration aligned with the submission of the draft Karnataka State Dementia Action Plan by NIMHANS Director Pratima Murthy and Dementia India Alliance to the State government at a programme organised to mark the day.

Diagnosis at doorstep

Speaking on the occasion, the Health Minister said dementia will be a focus area in the State. “To diagnose dementia at the doorstep, we will include screening for this neurodegenerative disease under our Gruha Arogya (doorstep health service) programme that will be rolled out in eight districts shortly,” the Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emphasising the need to start working immediately and prepare programmes, institutions and society to support dementia, the Minister said empathy and financial support for caregivers will be required to ease their burden.

“Risk reduction and training of caregivers and creating livelihoods through caregiving needs to be strengthened in existing programs. Society has to come together to create dementia friendly public spaces and awareness about this is crucial,” he said, asserting that implementation of dementia care in the State can be a model for the whole country.

Draft action plan

Dr. Pratima Murthy, who submitted the draft dementia action plan, said remaining mentally active is the way forward for all older people to reduce risk of dementia.

Elaborating on the action plan, Dr. Murthy emphasised the importance of “caring for people who cared for us.” The draft aligns with the WHO dementia action plan and is an evidence-based comprehensive actionable document, she said.

“Creating a State-wide dementia registry, screening high risk groups (those above 60 years and those with non-communicable diseases and mental health issues), doubling the diagnosis of dementia from 5% to 10% in three years, home-based caregiver assistance and education, implementing models of care at community and promoting brain health for overall wellbeing are most important,” said Dr. Murthy.

Caregivers

Radha Murthy, president of Dementia India Alliance, recounted difficult experiences of patients with dementia and also the huge stress on families and caregivers. “DIA was formed by connecting and empowering individuals, organisations to support dementia,” she said.

The highlight of the event was the participation of persons living with dementia, their caregivers and all stakeholders in a drum jam session.

All stakeholders involved in dementia care including representatives from senior citizen associations, dementia champions from Urban society Jayanagar, Rotary, Senior Citizen society Bengaluru, Karnataka, Rotary, Primary Health Care doctors, Community Health Officers, students and faculty of NIMHANS among others participated..

Various exhibitions stalls were put up by the Departments of Cognitive Neurology, Geriatric Psychiatry; Dementia India Alliance, Karnataka Brain Health Initiative, India ENIGMA initiative, Centre for Brain and Mind and Nightingales Medical trust among others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.