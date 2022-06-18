Demands will be addressed on priority basis: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde has assured that the memoranda received during the ‘village stay’ programme on various demands would be addressed on priority basis.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde visiting a field during his ‘village stay’ programme at Manakawada village in Annigeri taluk of Dharwad district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde has said that the memoranda received during the ‘village stay’ programme on various demands will be addressed on a priority basis.

Speaking at his ‘village stay’ programme at Manakawada village in Annigeri taluk of Dharwad district on Saturday, Mr. Hegde said that already several grievances of the people had been redressed during the programme on the spot and those who required time would be resolved on priority basis.

He also said that requisite steps will be taken to release crop loss compensation at the earliest. On the demand for toilets in the village, he said that he would issue necessary directions to the officials in this regard.

Member secretary of DLSA and senior civil judge Pushpalatha C.M. briefed about the various services being extended through the district legal services authority and said that various services of the courts were now reaching the public.

She also promised to appoint advocates from DLSA for adjudication of various problems that remain unresolved during village stay programmes.

Earlier, Mr. Gurudatta Hegde heard various grievances and demands of the residents of the village including demand from Grama One centre, removal of silt, check dam, drainage, concrete road, low-interest loan, and others.

Subsequently in the presence of Mrutyunjaya Swami, ASHAs and meritorious students were felicitated and labour kits were given to workers, tricycles to senior citizens and physically challenged persons.

Tahsildar Manjunath Amasi and various local gram panchayat members were present.

The Deputy Commissioner was given a grand welcome and brought into the village in a embellished bullock cart. A sapling was also planted to mark the occasion.