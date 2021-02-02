‘Demands of Kalyana Karnataka ignored’

Expressing displeasure over the Union Budget, the Hyderabad Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HKCCI) on Monday said that the Centre has once again ignored long-pending demands of the Kalyana Karnataka region.
HKCCI president Amarnath C. Patil has stated that the key expectations in the budget were the establishment of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), a premier institute, and the establishment of the Railway Divisional Headquarters, both in Kalaburagi, as per the recommendations of the Sareen Committee in 1984.
He strongly criticised the Union government for not announcing any industries, including an IT Park and a Textile Park in Kalaburagi, to accelerate the socio-economic development of the Kalyana Karnataka region. The Centre also turned down the implementation of the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ), which was sanctioned by UPA government in 2013, Mr. Patil added.
He said that the Budget was a pro-corporate and anti-people budget. It has let down the youth when the nation’s unemployment rate has peaked to an unprecedented level.
Mr. Patil said that the government intends to increase fuel prices by reducing the special additional excise duty and imposing agriculture infrastructure and development cess.
However, Mr. Patil welcomed the allocation of ₹14,788 crore for the extension of the Namma Metro project in Bengaluru and also, the exemption from filing ITR for senior citizens.
