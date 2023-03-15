Demanding ban on bike taxi services, autorickshaw drivers threaten to go on strike from March 20

March 15, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bangalore Auto Drivers’ Unions’ Federation has threatened to go on a strike from Monday (March 20) if the State government fails to ban illegal operations of bike taxis in the city.

The office-bearers of the federation alleged that in the city, mobile app-based aggregators are illegally running a bike taxi business by attaching white boards to two-wheelers.

M. Manjunath, president, Adarsh Auto and Taxi Drivers’ Union said, “We have been fighting against the illegal bike taxi business for over three years. But the Transport Department has failed to act. The illegal bike taxi business has impacted the lives of auto drivers who are already facing so many hardships. In states like Maharashtra, Delhi and others, respective governments banned illegal bike taxi businesses. We want the State government to do the same.”

Mr. Manjunath said that from Thursday, auto drivers will display black flags on their autos while plying. “We will see for four days. If the State government fails to ban bike taxis, we will have no option but to resort to strike. We have been giving requisitions to the authorities but no action has been taken,” he said. He added that around 20 auto unions are taking part in the strike.

Auto unions have been vehemently opposing bike taxi business in the city by arguing that it is eating into their business and depriving auto drivers of their livelihood. They also alleged illegal bike taxi business are a safety threat to the lives of customers.