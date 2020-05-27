Demand to reintroduce overnight express train

MANGALURU

Connectivity between coastal and Mysuru regions lost owing to cancellation, say patrons

People in coastal Karnataka and Mysuru region have urged the Railway Ministry to reintroduce the Bengaluru-Kannur/Karwar overnight express via Mysuru on all days of the week and extend it till Madgaon in Goa to restore lost connectivity between Mysuru region and coastal Karnataka.

The service was unilaterally cancelled by the Railway Ministry on March 7 at the behest of Konkan Railway Corporation for the introduction of Bengaluru-Karwar direct train bypassing Mangaluru. KRCL had cited loss of revenue if more and more passenger trains were operated on its network taking paths of freight trains.

Kunjal Venkatesh Kini, member of Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee of South Western Railway, has written to the Ministry. To allay KRCL’s concern over loss of path, he suggested cancellation of train no. 22636/22635 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon-Mangaluru Central intercity express that has poor patronage. The Bengaluru-Karwar/Madgaon-Bengaluru train could take the path of the intercity express thereby causing no loss to KRCL.

The cancellation had affected regular travellers and tourists between the two regions, Mr. Kini noted. The service was a convenient commuter train between Mangaluru and Karwar. Various railway passenger associations have demanded its reintroduction, he said.

Yogendra Swamy from Mysore Grahakara Parishat said the ministry has to fulfil the demand as the cancellation had cut off Mysuru’s connectivity with coastal Karnataka. Hundreds travelled from Mysuru to Kukke Subrahmanya, Mangaluru, Udupi, and vice-versa, he said.

Mr. Kini suggested the Bengaluru-Kannur/Madgaon combined express could leave Bengaluru at 8.30 pm, Mysuru at 11.15 pm and Mangaluru Central at 8.15 pm to reach Madgaon at 2 pm. In the return direction, the train could leave Madgaon at 2.40 pm, Mangaluru Central at 8.55 pm and Mysuru at 5.30 am to reach Bengaluru at 8 am.

Cancel existing service

Mr. Kini also urged the Ministry to cancel the existing Bengaluru-Kannur-Bengalur overnight express (16511/12) via Kunigal upon reintroduction of the service on all days of the week via Mysuru.

The vacant path of Train No. 16511 may be used to run Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Central tri-weekly overnight express, which now departs at odd hours of 4.30 pm, Mr. Kini suggested. He also demanded the Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Central-Yeshwantpur service be made daily.