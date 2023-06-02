Demand to extend Yuva Nidhi scheme for all unemployed youths

June 02, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

Various student organisations lauded the State government’s ‘Yuva Nidhi’ scheme to provide an unemployment allowance, but also demanded that the government extend the scheme for all unemployed youths.

Vasudeva Reddy, leader of the Students Federation of India (SFI), said, “Providing unemployment allowance was a decade-old demand of our organisation. ‘Either employment or unemployment allowance’ was our main agenda, and we successfully organised ‘Parliament Chalo’ many times in this regard.”

“Due to the bad governance of the Union government, unscientific note ban, and COVID-19 lockdown, the unemployment rate is the highest in the country now. The government failed to create job opportunities. Graduates are unable to pay the fees of any competitive exams and unable to purchase books and other things. Yuva Nidhi will be helpful for all the graduates, and it should be extended across the country,” he added.

Ajay Kamath, State Secretary of All India Democratic Students Organization (AIDSO) said, “Congress had promised to give a monthly allowance to all unemployed youth. But now, it has restricted it to the degree/diploma students who have passed only this academic year. We urge the government to fulfil its promise to provide the allowance to all the unemployed youths of the State. This is in the backdrop of unemployment reaching its worst post independent India.”

