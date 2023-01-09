ADVERTISEMENT

Demand to distribute satvik food for schoolchildren

January 09, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Some seers and experts recommended that ‘ satvik food’ should be given to schoolchildren, during the consultative round table meeting on ‘Implementation of Value Education in School Education’ on Monday.

In his video address, Gangadharendra Saraswati Swami of Swarnavalli Mutt said, “There is a scientific relationship between food and the person’s state of mind. Ayurveda and modern science also say this. Satvik food will create satvik behaviour in children and rajasic food will create anger, fury and negative attitudes. Therefore, the government should think of providing satvik food in schools and parents should adopt satvik food at home too. Cow milk products such as ghee will increase the intelligence of the children and it will helpful for overall development.”

Vishwa Prasanna Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt, Udupi, said, “Students should not be exposed to butchering of meat in houses and market places because it can have a negative impact on them. ”

Tejaswini Ananthakumar, founder of the NGO Adamya Chetana, said, “Initially, I was opposed to distributing eggs to schoolchildren. But, I am not against it now. But distributing eggs is not only the solution for eradicating malnutrition in schoolchildren. Providing eggs at home is also another solution.”

Responding to the suggestions, B.C. Nagesh, Minister for Department of School Education and Literacy, said, “Seers and experts have expressed their views on food. There is also talk across the globe that milk and meat are also not good for health. But, there is no decision on food being distributed in the schools. If it affects children’s health, then we will think about it. ”

