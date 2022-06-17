Demand for suburban rail to Bengaluru airport

The airport railway halt station near Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Suchith Kidiyoor

As the countdown begins for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone for the much-awaited suburban rail project, there is growing demand from citizens to consider a line to the international airport on priority.

Though the Centre had imposed a rider that the K-RIDE must take up the KSR Bengaluru-Devanahalli line connecting the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on priority, K-RIDE decided to take up Baiyappanahalli- Chikkabanavara corridor instead in the first phase of the project.

Citizens and rail activists have pointed out that despite the existing transport options to the airport with Terminal 2 coming up at KIA pushing up footfall, the suburban rail, along with its integration with the existing metro and railway stations, will go a long way in providing a robust mass transit system to the airport.