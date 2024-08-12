Demand for stoplogs at KRS comes after replacement of sluice gates

The demand for installation of stoplogs at Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS), near here, in the wake of the concern over washing away of a crest gate at Tungabhadra reservoir comes close on the heels of the replacement of 136 gates of reservoir built across river Cauvery in Mandya district

According to Water Resources Department officials at KRS, a project to replace 136 sluice gates of the more than nine decades-old dam was taken up in 2019 and completed in April 2023. The remaining 16 sluice gates were replaced in 2011. “So, all the 152 sluice gates of KRS have been replaced with new gates over the last few years,” an official informed The Hindu.

The KRS constructed across river Cauvery between 1911 and 1932 during the regime of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar is the lifeline of millions of people of the region.

The replacement of the 136 sluice gates was taken up under the Central Water Commission’s Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) to not only prevent leakage through the sluice gates, but also on account of corrosion of parts of the gates and operational difficulties among other things.

The replacement of the sluice gates was part of the efforts to strengthen the overall structure of the almost century-old dam, according the officials.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, expressing concern over the washing away of one of the crest gates of the Tungabhadra dam, which is also more than 70 years old, sought to draw the attention of the water resources authorities to the need for safety measures at KRS reservoir in Mandya district.

He pointed out that Narayanpur dam and Almatti dam, both relatively newer dams, had been equipped with stop logs unlike the Tungabhadra dam and KRS, both older dams.

Stoplogs

Stoplogs have been described by Water Resources Department authorities as, “large logs or timber or steel beams placed on top of each other with their ends held in guides on each side of a channel or conduit, providing a cheaper or easily handled temporary closure than a bulkhead gate”.

Even though the sluice gates of the dam releasing water to the river had been replaced recently, officials pointed out that such stop logs can helpful at the gates releasing water to the irrigation canals.

The 124.8 ft.-high KRS has a gross storage of about 49.45 tmcft. and a live storage of around 45.05 tmcft.

Any work at the reservoir can, however, be taken up only during the summer months stretching from two to three months when the water level in the reservoir is low.

While the authorities resort to discharging flood waters during monsoon months of July and August, stretching to September occasionally, the reservoir remains full between October, November and December. Towards January end, the water level starts depleting and dips below the 100 feet mark during February, the officials pointed out.

