Demand for reservation for persons with disabilities for political stability

February 10, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The Vikalachetanara Rajakeeya Meesalati Horata Samiti has demanded reservation for persons with disabilities for their political stability.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Saturday, Shiva Gyani, State Secretary, and Maqbool Patel, District President, said that the majority of the schemes meant for persons with disabilities are not being properly implemented due to a lack of interest by the administrations.

According to them, as many as 17 lakh disability voters are in the State. However, there is no single elected representative for them. Therefore, persons with disabilities need one representative from the gram panchayat to represent them in the parliament-level constituency to protect their rights.

“The Election Commission of India should take steps to ensure justice for the disabled,” they said.

Basavaraj Bannatti, Nagendra Dhore, Sharanamma Doddmane, Sudhan Bangi, and others were present.

