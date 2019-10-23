Demand for repair of NH 75

Demanding repair of the stretch of National Highway 75 connecting Hassan and Maranahalli in Sakleshpur taluk, members of many pro-people organisations began an indefinite protest at Ballupete on Wednesday.

They said that they will not withdraw the protest until the National Highways Authority of India begins the repair work. The protesters staged a rasta-roko, affecting vehicular movement on the highway for a few minutes.

Members of Raitha Sangha, Planters' Association, Dalit Sangha, Kannada Rakshana Vedike and other organisations participated in the dharna. Yadehalli R. Manjunath, Taluk Panchayat member, who is leading the protest, said the bad state of the road had caused many accidents in the recent months.

The protesters raised slogans against NHAI, Central government and State government for the bad state of the road that connects Bengaluru and Mangaluru.