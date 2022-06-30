Demand for new corporation for Dharwad leads to heated, emotional discussion

‘People have reason to believe that Dharwad has been left behind in terms of development’

Ruling party and Opposition members arguing over an issue during the first general body meeting of the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Council after the mayoral elections in Hubballi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Residents seeking a new municipal corporation for Dharwad staging a protest during the general body meeting of the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Council in Hubballi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

‘People have reason to believe that Dharwad has been left behind in terms of development’

The demand for an independent municipal corporation saw a heated and emotional discussion in the first general body meeting of the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Council after the election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Raising the issue, Kavita Danappa Kabber and Deepa Neeralakatti said that the people of Dharwad are demanding an independent corporation as they have reason to believe that Dharwad has been left behind in terms of development.

Kavita Jabber said that Dharwad is lagging behind in terms of development and Hubballi has always received a large share in grants.

She also said that the Chief Minister has already asked the Deputy Commissioner to conduct a survey in connection with the demand. She urged the Mayor to convene a meeting of leaders from all political parties and elected representatives in this regard.

The demand saw an emotional response from councillor Thippanna Majjagi who felt that yielding to the demand will result in loss of emotional bond between the twin cities.

He said that he will support the sentiments of people in Dharwad and the councillors to have their own corporation. But it might end the emotional bond the twin cities have between them, he said.

“I will be the first person to celebrate the creation of a corporation for Dharwad. But creation of a corporation is not the only solution to the problem. It may be resolved through alternative measures,” he said.

Mr. Majjagi said that problems can be sorted out easily, like the availability of HDMC Commissioner at Dharwad office and other things, and urged the members and all stakeholders to take a decision after thorough deliberations.

He also felt that HDMC might lose the chance of becoming greater Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation.

The former Mayor Veeranna Savadi, councillors Shankar Shelke, Shivu Hiremath and others endorsed the views of Kavita Kabber and called for a thorough discussion.

Protest

Meanwhile, members of Prateyak Mahanagar Palike Horata Vedike staged a protest in front of the Commissioner’s office in Hubballi, demanding HDMC members to pass a resolution for creation of a corporation for Dharwad.

Mayor Iresh Anchatgeri, HDMC Commissioner B. Gopalkrishna, HDMC members met them and received a memorandum.