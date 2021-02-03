Demand for mutton up, post ban on cow slaughter

Following the ban on slaughter of cattle in the State, the demand for mutton has increased and sheep rearing has become a lucrative business, said members of the Congress and the JD(S).
During a debate on calling attention to the notice of Poornima K. (BJP) on the delay in the payment of compensation for the sheep killed in accidents and rain havoc in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, K.M. Shivalinge Gowda (JD-S) said that demand for mutton increased following the implementation of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance, 2020.
He said each sheep now fetches between ₹10,000 to ₹12,000 and rearing sheep has become a lucrative business for farmers and poor households in rural Karnataka.
The government had not paid compensation of ₹5,000 each for the accidental death of sheep to farmers and the poor, he said. Ms. Poornima urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who also holds the Finance portfolio, to issue orders for release of compensation for farmers who had lost sheep in rain havoc and other accidents.
