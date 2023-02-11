Demand for independent religion status for Lingayatism crops up again

February 11, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Amid a clamour for enhanced reservation by various communities, the old demand for according an independent religion status for Lingayat faith has cropped up again, with various Lingayat organisations deciding to stage a symbolic one-day sit-in at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on February 20.

Addressing presspersons along with office-bearers of the Rashtriya Basava Dala, honorary president of the Akhila Bharat Lingayata Samanvaya Samiti Channabasavanand Swami said representatives and members of 48 organisations would be participating in the one-day token agitation.

“The previous Congress government led by Siddaramaiah had sent a recommendation to the BJP-led Union government on according an independent religion status to Lingayatism. However, it was sent back by the Union government. Now that the BJP is in power in both State and Centre, we want Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to send the recommendation again to the Centre and get it approved,” he said.

The seer said that although Lingayat conventions were being held at regular intervals, the demise of some prominent Lingayat seers, including Mathe Mahadevi, had slowed down the pace of the movement. “Recently, a mega Lingayat convention was held in Mumbai and the one-day protest in Bengaluru will be a wake-up call to the ruling disposition,” he said.

The seer said that they would be giving an open invitation to all religious heads, followers of Basavanna and various organisations, including Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha, to participate in the agitation to take forward the issue. “It will be a non-political agitation, but we will seek support from all political parties,” he said.

On what would be the next step, he said Lingayat organisations would vote for the political party that comes forward to support the demand. “Be it the BJP, Congress, JD(S), AAP, SDPI, AIMIM or any party, if their leaders express support for our cause, we will vote for them,” he said.