Demand for Hunsur as a new district lacks mass support

Mysuru

29 November 2020 23:06 IST

Issue does not excite people despite calls from some activists

Fresh but feeble demands have cropped for carving out Hunsur as a separate district from Mysuru following the creation of Vijayanagar district by hiving it off from Ballari.

This was one of the planks on which the BJP candidate A.H. Vishwanath contested the Hunsur bypolls but lost and the issue received a quiet burial.

There was also a general perception that creating a new district will be the last thing on the minds of the government amidst the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides, bulk of the resources – both human and financial – has been diverted to fight the scourge of the pandemic and hence the issue never gained traction.

However, it has been resurrected again with a section of activists calling for upgrading the Hunsur subdivision to a full-fledged district for better administration and comprehensive development of the region.

“The existing Hunsur subdivision comprises Hunsur, H.D. Kote, Saraguru, Periyapatna, K.R. Nagar taluks apart from Mirle-Saligrama region all of which should be brought under the new district,” said S. Sreekanth of Development through Education (DEED) who averred that it would foster development in the region.

The crux of the argument in favour of Hunsur as a separate district is that the district administration tends to be preoccupied with issues central to Mysuru and surrounding areas besides following the protocol of visiting dignitaries.

This apart, a full-fledged district status will generate employment as new offices have to be created and officials can resolve issues that are locally relevant. “With Mysuru as the headquarters the rural hinterland takes a back seat in the scheme of things of the officials,” said Mr. Sreekanth.

But apart from Mr. Vishwanath, no other politician raised or supported the issue and JD(S) leaders during the byelections made light of it. Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had questioned as to why Mr. Vishwanath was silent about it when he was the MLA of Hunsur and had made it an issue only while seeking a re-election having defected to the BJP.

Notwithstanding the feeble voices of a handful of NGOs who came together under the banner of Janarigagi Vedike or Forum for People in Hunsur town, the subject has not excited people in rural areas nor does it have a mass appeal even among the people in the towns.

M.B. Prabhu, a social activist, said ideally the administrative units should be smaller and receive greater focus. “While ideally Mysuru should be declared as Mysuru Urban and the rural hinterland should be hived off as a separate administrative unit, there is no mass movement in favour of it,” he added.