Demand for extension of Article 371(J) benefits to Indi sub-division opposed

December 05, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalyana Karnataka Horata Samithi has opposed the demand for the extension of Article 371(J) benefits to the Indi sub-division  and Muddebihal taluk.

In a media note, Laxman Dasti, the founder president of the organisation, said that the people of Kalyana Karnataka would not allow the inclusion of a single village in the ambit of Article 371(J) that accorded Kalyana Karnataka with a Special Status.

“We will not allow the government to add a single village outside Kalyana Karnataka purview of Article 371(J) which is exclusively meant for the backward Kalyana Karnataka region. We don’t have any problem if Mumbai Karnataka people launch a struggle and get a special status for their region. We will have to launch an intensified struggle against any attempt to snatch our rights,” Mr. Dasti said.

Terming Kalyana Karnataka the most backward region in the State, Mr. Dasti said that the people of the region had had decades of struggle to get the Special Status and the people of Mumbai Karnataka had not supported the legitimate demand.

“The people of Mumbai Karnataka did not support us when we were fighting for the Special Status for Kalyana Karnataka. Now they are longing for the readily available fruits of our decades of struggle. It is ridiculous. We don’t have any objection if they fight and get a special status for their region. We don’t allow them to take part of our share. If they hatch any conspiracy, we will not be silent,” Mr. Dasti said.

