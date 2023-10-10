HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Demand for exclusive municipal corporation for Dharwad city comes up again

Dharwad Separate Corporation Agitation Committee says grave injustice has been meted out to the cultural city of the State for long

October 10, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
A major chunk of development activities and funds meant for development works for Dharwad have been diverted to Hubballi city, according to the agitation committee.

A major chunk of development activities and funds meant for development works for Dharwad have been diverted to Hubballi city, according to the agitation committee. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Dharwad Separate Corporation Agitation Committee has reiterated its demand for creation of an exclusive municipal corporation for Dharwad city saying that grave injustice has been meted out to the cultural city of the State for long.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Tuesday, president of the agitation committee Venkatesh Machakanur said that the committee has once again submitted a memorandum to the government through the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad demanding that an announcement on the creation of an exclusive municipal corporation for Dharwad be made by November 1 this year.

Mr. Machakanur said that before the Assembly elections contesting candidates cutting across party lines expressed their solidarity with the committee but suddenly they have become silent on the issue now.

In the memorandum, the committee has said that despite being a district headquarters, Dharwad has been given a raw deal. A major chunk of development activities and funds meant for development works for Dharwad have been diverted to Hubballi city, he said.

Mentioning that Dharwad housed the Karnatak University, the University of Agricultural Sciences, besides IIIT, IIT Dharwad and several industries, he said the city required better infrastructure.

“To ensure the comprehensive development of the city, there is a need for bifurcation of the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation and the creation of an exclusive municipal body for Dharwad,” he said.

Clarifying that the agitation committee is apolitical and comprised people from all walks of life, he said that the objective is to ensure the development of Dharwad.

To mount pressure on the government, a series of protests involving advocates, doctors, artistes, writers, academics, traders and members of social organisations will be planned in the coming days, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.