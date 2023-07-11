Demand for establishing railway division and AIIMS in Kalaburagi

July 11, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Kalyana Nadu Vikas Vedike State president Mutthanna S. Nadageri wrote a letter in blood to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday demanding sanctioning of a Railway Division and establishment of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kalaburagi.

In the letter addressed to Mr. Kharge, Mr. Nadageri urged him to mount pressure on the BJP-led Central government for sanctioning the long-pending projects to the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Accusing the Centre of showing step-motherly attitude towards the region, Mr. Nadageri said that a proposal made by the State government earlier to upgrade the ESIC Hospital in Kalaburagi to AIIMS has been turned down by the Modi-led government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union government has sanctioned an AIIMS for Karnataka. The vedike demands that it should be established in the Kalyana Karnataka region, particularly in Kalaburagi district. Establishing a premier institution will help upgrade healthcare facilities in the backward region, he added.

The Centre has dropped the proposal to establish a Railway Division in Kalaburagi. The vedike urged Mr. Kharge to write to the Railways Minister and ensure that the Kalaburagi Railway Division is retained. The Railway Division was approved in 2014 and later it was dropped. Though Kalaburagi has better income, the Central Railway is diverting all revenues to Solapur Division. A dedicated Railway Division in Kalaburagi will act as a catalyst for economic growth of the region, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.