Demand for creation of separate ULB for Dharwad

Bifurcate HDMC, says committee

Published - July 14, 2024 08:27 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Dharwad Separate Corporation Agitation Committee has demanded the bifurcation of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) and creation of a separate urban local body for the governance of Dharwad city.

Committee leader Lalit Bhandari said that MLA Aravind Bellad had raised the issue in the winter session at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha recently as Dharwad was growing fast and needed its own city corporation. “Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh had responded by saying that the government would consider the demand. However, even after eight months since this assurance, the government has not initiated any steps, he said. We hope the issue comes up at the monsoon session of the State Assembly,” he told reporters on Sunday.

“The people of Dharwad hope that the State government considers their long-pending demand. The committee represents the aspirations of the city. We have been holding protests and meeting the press for this demand. But, successive governments have not responded,” he said. He claimed that there was no opposition to the demand either from Congress or BJP leaders. He pointed out that Ministers H.K. Patil and Santosh Lad and MLAs Vinay Kulkarni and N.H. Konaraddi have raised the issue in the House.

Mr. Bhandari said that Dharwad remains neglected compared to Hubballi in the disbursal of funds and implementation of schemes and programmes. “Dharwad has a population of over six lakh and deserves to be a separate corporation. But lack of political will has created a situation where Dharwad receives a raw deal,” he said.

“The ₹100 crore of the CM’s special fund to HDMC is divided between the twin cities and Dharwad is getting a small amount. However, if a separate corporation is formed, we will get dedicated funds,’‘ he stressed.

