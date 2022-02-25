Demand for action against Eshwarappa, Raghavendra

A coalition of progressive organisations has demanded that the State Government book cases against Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa and MP from Shivamogga B.Y. Raghavendra for allegedly violating prohibitory orders and leading the funeral procession of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, that turned violent.

Bahutva Karnataka, a coalition, has sought an inquiry into the police inaction during the communal violence in Shivamogga and demanded that the State provide compensation to the victims of the violence.

Another coalition of organisations, which includes Swaraj India, Karnataka Janashakti, and Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha, has demanded cases against all politicians who have indulged in hate speech over the ongoing hijab row and the Shivamogga murder and violence.

The organisations have also demanded that the State Government must ensure that the ongoing impasse over hijab in classrooms must not affect students and their education. “It is a crime to deny their right to education over any issue, leave alone that of uniform,” the statement said, and demanded that any student not able to attend the exam because she chose to wear a hijab must be allowed to take up the ongoing practical examination again or be declared “pass” despite not attending the exam.